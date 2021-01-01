What Is Basic Fantasy RPG?

The Basic Fantasy Role-Playing Game is a rules-light game system modeled on the classic RPG rules of the early 1980's. Though based loosely on the d20 SRD v3.5, Basic Fantasy RPG has been written largely from scratch to replicate the look, feel, and mechanics of the early RPG game systems. It is suitable for those who are fans of "old-school" game mechanics. Basic Fantasy RPG is simple enough for children in perhaps second or third grade to play, yet still has enough depth for adults as well.

Basic Fantasy RPG is an Open Source game system, supported by dedicated fans worldwide who have contributed hundreds of pages of rules supplements, adventure modules, and other useful and enjoyable game materials as seen on our downloads page. We'd love for you to join us on our forum where we discuss the game as well as creating new materials for it.

Curious? Take a look at the sample character sheet (click here). Or, read the introduction story, collected from the rulebook.

What Does It Cost?

Nothing. You can download the PDF files or the original OpenDocument (i.e. LibreOffice or OpenOffice.org) files from the downloads page at no charge. Or, you can purchase a print copy from one of the print-on-demand vendors we use. All our print products are sold at or very near to cost.

Where Can I Learn More?

The first place to go to learn more about the game and the people playing it is our forums. There you will find early releases of materials not yet present on our downloads page, as well as advice and discussions about the game.

The game was originally released on the forums of Dragonsfoot.org, where we still can be found discussing and creating game materials in the Workshop and in the Simulacrum Games forum.

How Can I Contribute?

The place to start is on our forum, in the Workshop section. You can post your work-in-progress there, for all to see and use. If it's a work we feel is worthy of the Showcase or the Downloads page, we'll work with you to get it polished and properly placed. You'll find an explanation of the three different areas where we share our work on the Downloads page.

If your talents lie in the area of art, visit our Artwork forum. Art requests and art showcase threads are found there.

Prefer to help us proofread, or have other talents I haven't listed here? Just look for relevant projects in the Workshop and jump in!

Banner Advertising

Anyone wanting a banner ad or web button for Basic Fantasy RPG should click here to view the ads we have available for that purpose.

T-Shirts

We still have Basic Fantasy RPG tees available on Cafe Press. Click here to check out the product line.